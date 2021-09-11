First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $165,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,743 shares of company stock worth $1,838,588. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

