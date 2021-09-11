First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on FITB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

