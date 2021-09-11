First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 33.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $87.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.