First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,460 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 818,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 152,501 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,728,000 after acquiring an additional 844,080 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 631,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,954 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 466,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period.

BSCM stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

