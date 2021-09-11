First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Entergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,030,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

