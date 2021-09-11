First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $678,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $378.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.43. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

