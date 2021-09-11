First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $771,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $296.42 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $210.24 and a 1 year high of $309.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -644.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.