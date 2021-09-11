First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $807,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

