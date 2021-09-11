First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 26,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 2,473,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,172,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 170.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a market cap of $637.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

