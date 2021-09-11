First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 35 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,593.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,506.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,330.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $945.00 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

