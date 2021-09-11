First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 4,715 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

