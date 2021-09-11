First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

