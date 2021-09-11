First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,255 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,036 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,503,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

