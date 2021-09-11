First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 2,885 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 676.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 45.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.18.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock opened at $247.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.04 and a 200-day moving average of $250.56.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

