First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 475 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $3,009,655 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

