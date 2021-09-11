First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) is one of 35 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare First Northwest Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Northwest Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Northwest Bancorp Competitors 110 422 247 15 2.21

First Northwest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.74%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 4.45%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp $67.53 million $10.34 million 16.13 First Northwest Bancorp Competitors $151.44 million $16.22 million 19.24

First Northwest Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. First Northwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

First Northwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Northwest Bancorp pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 28.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 18.63% 7.38% 0.81% First Northwest Bancorp Competitors 23.77% 9.57% 1.02%

Risk & Volatility

First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp competitors beat First Northwest Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.

