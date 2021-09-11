First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$36.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$36.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.87.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$24.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

