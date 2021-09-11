First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.14

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.14 and last traded at $128.14, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,076,000 after buying an additional 153,387 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

