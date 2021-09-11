First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,084 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 69,142 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 172,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 62,230 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,131,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 295,118 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 431,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

