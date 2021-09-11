Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $0.80 price target (up from $0.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.37 and a quick ratio of 20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.44 million, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

