Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$0.80 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE:FCU opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$646.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

