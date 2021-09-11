FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,932,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $260.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.