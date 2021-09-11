Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $310.49 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.26 and a 200-day moving average of $232.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 100.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

