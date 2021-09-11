Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortis were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 13.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fortis stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.