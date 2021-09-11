Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Cut by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 223.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after buying an additional 1,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $65,646,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

FTV opened at $75.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

