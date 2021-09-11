Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOJCY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

