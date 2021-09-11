Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOJCY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.