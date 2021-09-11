Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 388,251 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 448,836 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.20. 4,315,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

