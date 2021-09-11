Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $421.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report sales of $421.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.80 million. Forward Air reported sales of $332.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 104,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,475. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

