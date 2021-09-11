FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Get FreightCar America alerts:

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.48.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. Equities analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 3,303.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 296,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FreightCar America by 293.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter worth about $122,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter worth about $356,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.