Frequency Electronics (FEIM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.