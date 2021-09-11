Frequency Electronics (FEIM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%.
NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06.
Frequency Electronics Company Profile
Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.
