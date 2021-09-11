Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

