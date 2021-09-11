Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $237.11 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day moving average is $201.82. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

