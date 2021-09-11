Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $30.15 Million Stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,030 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $30,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

