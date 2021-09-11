Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 10,378 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Shares of ALK opened at $56.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.