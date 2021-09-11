FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.90. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 39,458 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $331,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $1,211,000.

