Fundamenta (FMTA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $367.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $354,347.26 and $367.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00070308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00127639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00181159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,898.30 or 0.99845135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.54 or 0.07090707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.00923768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002981 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,638,428 coins and its circulating supply is 963,899 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

