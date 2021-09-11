FY2021 EPS Estimates for EnQuest PLC Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for EnQuest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $0.24 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENQUF. Canaccord Genuity raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.27.

ENQUF stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $559.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.