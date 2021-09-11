FY2021 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $76.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

