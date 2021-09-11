FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.50.

TSE:FVI opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.41. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

