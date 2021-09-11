Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Up 0.2%

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.70 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.52). 5,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 13,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.44 ($0.52).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

