GameCredits Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and $116,137.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.62 or 0.00405924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,665,838 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.