GAMEE Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $443,301.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00128958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.00181643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,327.61 or 0.99885256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.37 or 0.07127348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.63 or 0.00863008 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

