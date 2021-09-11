Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,250

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 2,070 ($27.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,911.13. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 1,425 ($18.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

In other news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total value of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

