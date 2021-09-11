GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GAN. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $678.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in GAN by 155.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GAN by 36.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in GAN by 56.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 625,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GAN by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 940,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GAN by 16.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 95,619 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

