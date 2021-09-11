Gas (GAS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.69 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Gas has a market cap of $99.95 million and approximately $17.69 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.87 or 0.00021802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

