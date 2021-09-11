Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK opened at $20.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $845.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

