General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.43. 3,640,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,574. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

