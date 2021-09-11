Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Shares Down 0.6%

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 882 ($11.52) and last traded at GBX 895 ($11.69). Approximately 19,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 73,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($11.76).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 891.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 902.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

