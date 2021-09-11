Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading 6.8% Higher

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.80. 8,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Genetron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 257,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,993,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after purchasing an additional 223,352 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 261.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 632,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 457,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 6,663.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 97,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

