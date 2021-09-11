Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $118.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

